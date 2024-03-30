Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.30. 5,323,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

