West Branch Capital LLC Buys 175 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 190.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.97.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.