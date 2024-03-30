West Branch Capital LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.22. 1,441,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

