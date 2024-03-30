WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $998,936.21 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and $998,936.21 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00145342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

