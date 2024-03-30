Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 697 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.33. 3,708,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $584.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

