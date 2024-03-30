Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $19.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $198.61 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

