Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. 8,981,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896,513. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

