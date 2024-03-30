WT Asset Management Ltd Has $40.25 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

WT Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384,248 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for about 5.1% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $40,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PDD by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. 6,942,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.58. The company has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

