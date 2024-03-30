WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $9.33 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,035,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 1.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,978. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

