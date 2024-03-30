WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,019,295 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

WT Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019,295 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises about 2.8% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Li Auto worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Li Auto by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,089 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,178,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

LI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,014. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

