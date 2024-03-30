WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 42,013 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WT Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,013 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 8.4% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 14,073,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,517,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

