WT Asset Management Ltd Takes $26.61 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 754,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,607,000. DraftKings accounts for 3.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 55.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,663,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Barclays raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

