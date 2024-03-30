WT Asset Management Ltd Takes $400,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.1% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

UBER stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,421,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.