X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Price Performance

RVNU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

