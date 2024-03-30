X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. 2,265,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 81,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.