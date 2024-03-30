Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,072. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

