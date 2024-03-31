1,599 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 286,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.73. 13,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.56. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $878.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

