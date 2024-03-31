18,088 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.62. 34,540,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,660,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

