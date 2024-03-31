70,000 Shares in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Concord Acquisition Corp III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth about $4,892,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,939,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Trading Down 34.5 %

CNDB stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 9,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Concord Acquisition Corp III is a subsidiary of Concord Sponsor Group III LLC.

