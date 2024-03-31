ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $454,990.21 and approximately $4.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00023385 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00014928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,981.17 or 0.99996349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00143503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000455 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

