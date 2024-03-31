Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VETZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. Academy Veteran Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

