Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.86. 2,564,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,074. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.