Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,982 shares of company stock worth $3,054,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. 828,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

