Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 52,982 shares of company stock worth $3,054,557. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $57.12. 828,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

