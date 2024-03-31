Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,360.86 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00111853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00039971 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017265 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002806 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

