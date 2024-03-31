Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 29th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

