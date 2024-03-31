Analyzing Lavoro (LVRO) and Its Peers

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lavoro to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lavoro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

Earnings & Valuation

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Lavoro and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.81 Lavoro Competitors $1.93 billion $32.37 million 10.80

Lavoro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lavoro peers beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

