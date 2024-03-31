Arbitrum Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $4.38 billion and approximately $224.95 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002326 BTC on exchanges.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,653,939,384 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,653,939,384 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.65470191 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 840 active market(s) with $240,586,734.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

