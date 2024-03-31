Ardor Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.24 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $135.89 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00075419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00026591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006808 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

