Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Down 10.3% in March

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 225,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 14.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $36.44. 598,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.70%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

