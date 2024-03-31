Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $38.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $10.95 or 0.00015448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00007740 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00023308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00014854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,060.03 or 1.00246584 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00145995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,773,731 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,383,857.9276997 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.90561925 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $45,625,314.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

