Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Azul Price Performance

AZUL stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 4,145,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

