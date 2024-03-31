Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBDO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

