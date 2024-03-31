Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Down 10.9% in March

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,331,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,849,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 69.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 365,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 168.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 530,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 332,679 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

