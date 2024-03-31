Bensler LLC Buys 133,230 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Bensler LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,230 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 1.4% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,920 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $4,467,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 133,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,367. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

