Bensler LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bensler LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.72. 1,073,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

