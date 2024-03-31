Bensler LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bensler LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises about 2.7% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBJP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 736,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

