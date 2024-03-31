Bensler LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bensler LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,438,000.

DSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. 108,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,567. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

