Bensler LLC Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

RSG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.44. 1,187,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

