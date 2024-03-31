Bensler LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bensler LLC owned 0.61% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1584 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.