Bensler LLC Purchases Shares of 13,556 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.20 on Friday, hitting $607.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $586.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.