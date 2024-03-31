Bensler LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $581.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,781. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.18. The firm has a market cap of $221.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

