Bensler LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bensler LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.18. 534,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,642. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.