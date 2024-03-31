Bensler LLC Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bensler LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
IWB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.03. The stock had a trading volume of 858,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,505. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.10 and a 52-week high of $288.75.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
