Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $901.35 million and $33.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.46 or 0.00072603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00042762 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00021578 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000095 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
