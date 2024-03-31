Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 363,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSFC remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSFC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

