Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Down 10.5% in March

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BIP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,157.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.