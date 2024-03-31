Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.87. 1,119,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.32 and its 200-day moving average is $438.98. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

