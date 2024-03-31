Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.43. 2,596,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,773. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

