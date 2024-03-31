Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 787,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 267,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadre by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadre by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadre by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cadre by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDRE

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.